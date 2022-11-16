Missile strike in Poland likely unintentional and tied to Ukrainian air defense, NATO says

Judy Woodruff:

It was the first explosion inside a NATO country linked to the war in Ukraine.

The missile that landed last night in Poland and killed two of its citizens sparked emergency meetings of NATO and the world's leading democracies, as well as multiple phone calls by President Biden and senior U.S. officials.

Today, initial findings suggest that it was an errant Ukrainian air defense missile, and not a Russian missile.

To discuss this, I am joined by our Nick Schifrin.

Hello, Nick. I know you have been reporting on this since the news first broke.

What is known at this point about this explosion?