Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, deadly Russian missile strikes across Ukraine heighten concerns about the Kremlin's next moves in its escalating war. American families are forced to make tough choices as the cost of food rises. We explore what's behind the spiking prices. Plus, pressure mounts on Los Angeles city leaders following the leaked audio of racist remarks.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: