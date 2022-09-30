Putin vows to defend illegally seized regions in Ukraine by ‘all available means’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nick Schifrin
Russian President Vladimir Putin sharply escalated the war in Ukraine Friday, signing treaties to illegally annex four regions and vowing to defend the newly seized territory by "all available means." It all happened at the same time as one of Russia’s deadliest strikes on civilians. Fiona Hill of the Brookings Institution joined Nick Schifrin to examine Putin’s nuclear threats and annexation.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
