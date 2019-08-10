Mississippi employers in ICE raids unlikely to be prosecuted

Hari Sreenivasan:

Officials are calling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid of several Mississippi food processing plants this week one of the largest enforcement acts in recent U.S. history. Nationally raids like this have detained and deported thousands of suspected undocumented immigrants. And ICE says they are also stepping up criminal investigations against the individuals and companies that employ them.

Adolfo Flores is National Security Correspondent for Immigration at BuzzFeed News. He joins me now from McAllen, Texas.

Tell me a little bit about the disparity here. We saw the raids, we saw the people being handcuffed and marched away. Those were mostly the workers. What happened to the employers?