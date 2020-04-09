Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on ventilator supplies and racial trends in COVID-19 data

Governor Tate Reeves:

Well, we haven't received any ventilators from the National Stockpile to — but what we have done is, we have gone out, and we have we have been very active on the open market.

President Trump and Vice President Pence were very clear about this from the beginning. Everything from ventilators to PPE, to other supplies that we need, it was incredibly important that states and hospital systems and everyone in the system continue to utilize their existing supply chains, and not simply depend on the federal government for everything.

We have worked with our partners on — in the federal level. We have worked with our traditional supply chains. And while no one is getting as much as they want, we have been able to meet the demands for our health care workers, for our emergency first responders with respect to PPE and other items.

We have set a system in place where, much like our trauma system in our state, which is widely considered one of the best in the nation, and, by the way, one of the first in the nation to be put into place, we have worked with our hospitals, we have worked with our doctors, we have worked with everyone in our state to ensure that, not only do we have the capacity to meet the potential demand, but we have also put alternate care sites available in South Mississippi, in Central Mississippi, in North Mississippi.

So, if there is, in fact, an overflow needed, which we do not currently anticipate, but, if there is, we are ready and able to deal with it.