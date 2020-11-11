Mississippi’s Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram on a blues revival

The blues is a quintessentially American art form, yet one whose early masters have mostly passed away. The genre relies on each succeeding generation to renew and reinvigorate it. In Clarksville, Mississippi, 21-year-old guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is taking up that mantle. Special correspondent Tom Casciato reports for our American Creators series and arts and culture coverage, Canvas.
