Mississippi’s Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram on a blues revival

Tom Casciato
Tom Casciato

The blues is a quintessentially American art form, yet one whose early masters have mostly passed away. The genre relies on each succeeding generation to renew and reinvigorate it. In Clarksville, Mississippi, 21-year-old guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is taking up that mantle. Special correspondent Tom Casciato reports for our American Creators series and arts and culture coverage, Canvas.

Tom Casciato
Tom Casciato

Tom Casciato is an Emmy award-winning director, writer, producer and television executive who has created critically acclaimed nonfiction projects that have appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He recently directed and produced two stories within episodes of the second season of the Emmy Award-winning climate-change series, "Years Of Living Dangerously." His 2013 film with Kathleen Hughes and Bill Moyers for Frontline series, "Two American Families," was called by Salon “... one of the best and most heartbreaking documentaries” of the year. Tom previously worked at WNET from 2006 until 2012, serving variously as director of News & Current Affairs and executive producer of two PBS series, "Wide Angle" and "Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports."

