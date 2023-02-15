Missouri man freed after 28 years behind bars for murder he didn’t commit

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Frank Carlson
Frank Carlson
Leave your feedback
After nearly three decades in prison, a Missouri man's murder conviction has been overturned. On Tuesday, a judge ruled that there was "clear and convincing evidence" that Lamar Johnson was innocent of the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. John Yang profiled the case for the NewsHour in 2021 and reported that Johnson maintained his innocence while others confessed to the crime.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson
Support Provided By:
Learn more