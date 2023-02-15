Missouri man freed after 28 years behind bars for murder he didn’t commit

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Frank Carlson

Audio

After nearly three decades in prison, a Missouri man's murder conviction has been overturned. On Tuesday, a judge ruled that there was "clear and convincing evidence" that Lamar Johnson was innocent of the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. John Yang profiled the case for the NewsHour in 2021 and reported that Johnson maintained his innocence while others confessed to the crime.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Frank Carlson

Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson

@frankncarlson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch