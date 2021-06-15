Two people confessed to a murder Lamar Johnson is in prison for. Politics may keep him in

John Yang:

According to a national database, last year, there were 74 conviction integrity units operating in the United States, eight of them newly opened. Together, they were responsible for nearly half of the country's 129 exonerations.

Gardner's investigation turned up even more proof of Johnson's innocence. The prosecution's eyewitness recanted, admitting he'd only identified Johnson because police told him Johnson was guilty.

And her team found records showing prosecutors paid that witness more than $4,000 for housing and expenses, information that was never disclosed to the defense.

So, you have no evidence that he committed the crime. You have the confession of two other people that they committed the crime and that he did not. You have raised pretty good questions about whether or not the trial was fair. People will ask, then why is he in prison?