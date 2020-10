Twenty-three years after he was wrongfully convicted of a double homicide, Ricky Kidd was freed from prison. In this special episode from our Broken Justice series, producer Frank Carlson talks with Ricky Kidd about life after prison, the complications of COVID-19 and the challenges the formerly incarcerated face in restarting their lives.

