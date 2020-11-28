Mistakes, victories in one hospital during COVID-19

Adam Jarrett:

Well, I was worried about the patients we were taking care of and I was worried about our staff. We knew nothing about this disease. We were very concerned that it was incredibly infectious, which it is. But at that time, we were not confident that normal PPE was going to even protect our staff. We were not confident that we were going to have adequate PPE.

I really had visions in my mind at one point of the hospital staff being so decimated that we were not going to be able to take care of our patients and we'd have patients lined up in hallways. We'd have patients dying, which we did. But I think at that moment it was really about a fear that we were not going to be able to keep up and that our staff were not going to be able to keep up. And that piece of, people that I knew and cared for staff were going to potentially get hurt and die.

The good news is we kept adequate amounts of PPE, but it was a day-to-day struggle and we lost over 250 people, patients at Holy Name, and we lost six to eight people who were part of the Holy Name community and family.