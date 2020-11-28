Stranded in the U.S., American Samoans are unable to go home

Laura Fong:

The Aina family live in American Samoa, a U.S. territory with about 55,000 residents and a five-hour flight from Honolulu.

In March, American Samoa halted all incoming commercial flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, with no commercial flights available, Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga has allowed two chartered flights to leave the island for those in need of medical treatment, as American Samoa has limited medical resources.

Fiti Aina needed gallbladder surgery and when he got on one of those flights in July, he was told it was a one-way ticket.