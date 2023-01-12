More Republicans call for scandal-plagued Congressman George Santos to resign

Geoff Bennett:

Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman joins us. He's a Republican who shares constituents with George Santos and has called for him to step down.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

And I want to start with your reaction to what we heard from the House speaker, that George Santos was elected by the people of New York in his district, he's now a member of Congress, and any issues will be handled by the House Ethics Committee.

Bruce Blakeman (R), Nassau County, New York, Executive: Well, I can understand how the speaker feels, but, in my opinion, due process has already been served.

George Santos, he basically confessed to everything that was false in his resume. He has said that he did not attend college after he told everybody that he got a degree from Baruch College. He did not work for the financial institution that he said he did. He's not Jewish. That's ridiculous and funny.

But one of the things that's most troubling to me is that he would say that his parents were survivors of the Holocaust. That indicates to me that he has no understanding of the gravity of the Holocaust, and he's trivializing it. We have a lot of Jewish residents in Nassau County, probably close to 300,000. Many of them are survivors or family of survivors.

These are families that were decimated. These are people that were gassed to death, shot to death, starved to death. And for him to say that his parents went through this, when, in fact, they were living in Brazil, I think is just tragic. And he doesn't understand the gravity of the situation and the gravity of his lies.

So he's built a campaign, he's built a life upon lies. And, as an elected official, I can no longer trust him. I'm not going to do business with him. I'm not going to deal with him, because how can I have a conversation with him when I don't know whether he's telling me the truth or not?

So I have made a decision that enough is enough, and he should resign. And I'm not going to deal with him so long as he's in elective office.