Mostly bipartisan Senate Intel Committee report on Russia highlights Manafort’s role

The Senate Intelligence Committee has released the fifth and final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. It concludes that the 2016 Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia posed a grave national counterintelligence threat but offers no determination on whether the campaign deliberately worked with Russia to sway the election. Nick Schifrin joins Stephanie Sy to discuss.
Bill Clinton, AOC, Jill Biden to headline Night 2 of the DNC
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.