Mostly bipartisan Senate Intel Committee report on Russia highlights Manafort’s role

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, the bipartisan report concluded that the Trump 2016 campaign chairman posed a grave counterintelligence threat to the United States.

However, the committee offered no conclusion about whether the campaign deliberately colluded with Russia to sway the election's outcome.

With me now to dig into this 1,000-page finale is our foreign affairs correspondent, Nick Schifrin.

Nick, does this report go further than the Mueller report in implicating former Trump campaign officials to Russian intelligence?