Movement in Thailand aims to help sex workers earn basic rights and protections

Every year, thousands of tourists flock to Pattaya City in Thailand to enjoy its white sands, gentle waves, and water sports.

But, at night, the city transforms from a family-friendly beach paradise into a red light haven, tourists looking for an X-rated good time, massage parlors, go-go bars, brothels, the infamous Red Light District.

Although sex is everywhere, sex work is still illegal, and sex workers lack the basic rights and protections enjoyed by employees in other industries.

A local support group called Service Workers IN Group, or SWING, seeks to fill that gap, offering services to male, female, and transgender sex workers.

SWING's Pattaya City manager, Bobby, explains why his organization has been so vital for sex workers, especially during COVID.