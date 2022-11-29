Central African health workers fighting mpox face lack of vaccines and medication

Judy Woodruff:

The World Health Organization has decided that the virus formerly known as monkeypox will now be designated mpox.

However one refers to with, the virus spread globally earlier this year, bringing fears of another pandemic, many Western countries fought off the outbreak with treatments and vaccines. But in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or DRC, the virus remains endemic. And front-line workers there are trying to prevent it from once again going global.

Special correspondent Benedict Moran and video journalist Jorgen Samso sent us this report from the DRC's capital, Kinshasa.