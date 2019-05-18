Mural highlights Bronx teen’s death from gang violence

George Fernandez:

o when I was a kid there was somebody that died on my block. Somebody painted a mural of the person that passed away and the mural is still there. And I don't know who painted the mural, I didn't see who did it but I know how it made me feel. You know, I was happy to see that. And the guy that passed away was like the older brother of the block, you know what I mean he used to watch over all the little kids when we played outside and whatnot.