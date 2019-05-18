Biden focuses on Trump in Philadelphia speech

Daniel Bush:

So, I, he touched on a broad number of issues from health care to the economy to climate change talked about boosting renewable energy talked about free community college tuition, but he didn't miss this if you didn't offer how he would pay for some of these initiatives unlike some of his other candidates in the race who have put out already several different pretty specific policy proposals and I asked Democrats after the speech whether or not they were concerned that Biden wasn't getting specific enough. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware and an early backer of Biden's said there's about five hundred days to flesh it out meaning listen you know you should keep that a little bit. But Vice President Biden still has a lot of time to sort of figure it out. And Hari, I also spoke to Samone Sanders a senior adviser on the Biden campaign and she said we just got into this race but you can expect to see policy very soon. Sanders pointed to the upcoming Democratic debates which kick off next month in Florida. And she said that we know you can't get on the debate stage with platitude and broad brush strokes. So the Biden campaign seems to be signaling that they're going to get down into the weeds on some of these policy issues pretty soon.