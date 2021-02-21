Muslim ban: Advocates want Biden to do more to prevent discriminatory policies

Ivette Feliciano:

A cascade of grassroots activism and lawsuits led to several blocks of the ban by Federal court judges. That was followed by Department of Justice appeals, and multiple iterations of the ban.

Then in 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a third-version of the ban. It largely restricted citizens of predominantly Muslim and African countries from emigrating to the United States, and barred them from working, studying or vacationing here.