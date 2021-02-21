Blocking roads, banging pots: Myanmar protests continue despite military crackdown

Rudabeh Shahid:

So it's a very interesting situation. So, you know, at this point in time, we have all kinds of people joining the protests who are not part of the military. So any civilian. So doctors, engineers, teachers.

And this is kind of unprecedented. The military did not see this coming. The last time this happened, by the way, was in 1988. And this was a very big movement against the military dictatorship. And obviously, that did not go well. And it was crushed very badly. But one thing that emerged from that movement was, you know, the NLD and Aung San Suu Kyi. So maybe the youth of Myanmar at this point, they're getting, you know, this opportunity to mobilize and they'll come up with another political party or at least another political movement that would be challenging the military. And it seems like every activist and people who were not even, you know, part of politics remotely, they are all joining these protests. So it's a very interesting situation that we had at this point in time.