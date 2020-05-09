Nation faces patchwork of voting rules during the outbreak

Christopher Booker:

But, hoping to minimize in-person voting in Connecticut will not be an easy task. With voting laws dating back to the state's 1818 constitution, the rules to vote absentee or by mail in the state nicknamed the Constitution state are restrictive. Each voter has to apply for an absentee ballot, which they will receive only if they meet one of six predetermined excuses – including military service or illness. According to Secretary Merrill, only 5 to 8 percent of Connecticut voters vote by mail, the rest do it in person.

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill: We would have to change almost everything about what we do in order to get a vote by mail system. This issue of health has really never come up before. But it does point to the weaknesses in our inability to be flexible about these things.