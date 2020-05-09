COVID-19 takes heavy toll on Filipino health care workers

Nina Martin:

The Filipino health care community is an incredibly important part of the infrastructure of the health care system in the US. It has been especially the nursing community, going back for decades. But Filipinos are a really important part of the larger health care system to their doctors that are in their occupational therapists, physical therapists. They work in health care settings, in hospitals and nursing homes around the US.

We did an analysis of ProPublica, of recent census data, and found that one in four of adults, Filipinos in the New York, New Jersey area are in the health care industry in some aspect of the health care industry, which is a staggering number if you think about it. Nurses, Filipinos are more like four, four times as likely to be nurses as any other immigrants in the US.

And so what you have is an immigrant community that was recruited, trained and recruited to come to the US to fill nursing shortages at different times in our history. They settled here. They had immigrated and brought family members in. And those family members very often have become health care workers themselves.

So all of these reasons kind of explain why Filipino families in particular have become so deeply rooted in the health care industry in the U.S. and why in a place like New York that's, you know, the epicenter of the covid epidemic. It turns out they're also at extreme risk of being exposed to the virus and getting sick and dying at high rates.