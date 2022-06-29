NATO moves to expand the alliance and boost defenses to counter Russia

Nick Schifrin:

In a meeting with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, President Biden announced new U.S. military deployments, including more F-35s to the U.K., more ships to Spain, additional air defenses to Germany and Italy, a brigade combat team of more than 3,000 troops to Romania.

And, in Poland for the first time since the Cold War, the U.S. will create a permanent U.S. base in Eastern Europe, the Army Fifth Corps Forward Headquarters.

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (Ret.), U.S. Army: People scoff at having a headquarters, but it's the headquarters which allow you to bring in and add things, whether it's U.S. or allies or joint forces.