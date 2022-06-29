June 29, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, NATO leaders formally invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance while the U.S. and other nations pledge to beef up defenses to counter Russia. Then, a former White House aide's testimony before the Jan. 6 panel may pose new legal challenges for former President Trump. Plus, a lack of adequate mental health care across the U.S. places a heavy burden on young people.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: