Wednesday on the NewsHour, NATO leaders formally invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance while the U.S. and other nations pledge to beef up defenses to counter Russia. Then, a former White House aide's testimony before the Jan. 6 panel may pose new legal challenges for former President Trump. Plus, a lack of adequate mental health care across the U.S. places a heavy burden on young people.
