Russia begins assault on Kyiv amid fierce fighting across Ukraine as U.S. sanctions Putin

-
Judy Woodruff:
We have two major stories tonight. President Biden has chosen Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court. We will delve into that news later in the program.
But first to the war in Ukraine. The battle for the capital city of Kyiv appears to be under way, with Russian missile and airstrikes on the city and reports of pitched fighting on its outskirts. Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke tonight and told the people of Kyiv to prepare for the storming of the city by Russian forces, this as fighting continues in the central, southern, and eastern reaches of Ukraine.
And this evening, President Biden requested that Congress fund $6.4 billion in humanitarian aid and defense aid for Ukraine.
Again tonight, Nick Schifrin begins our coverage.
-
Nick Schifrin:
It has been 81 years since the world witnessed this, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million, under large-scale attack for the first time since it was sacked by Nazi Germany, this apartment complex hit not by a Russian missile, but by the remains of a Russian plane shot down by Ukrainian defenses.
And as sirens blare above, exhausted families filled metro stations that double as bomb shelters. They fled their homes with only what they could carry, including furry friends and the prized possessions that help a people under siege maintain their spirits, as is Ukraine's military. It shot down this Russian aircraft, and a senior U.S. defense official says Russia is — quote — "not advancing as far or as fast as they believed they would be."
Ukrainian military command-and-control remains intact. And President Volodymyr Zelensky hit the streets and social media to urge defiance.
-
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President (through translator):
We defend our independence. That's how it'll go. Glory to our defenders, both male and female. Glory to Ukraine.
-
Nick Schifrin:
But all is not well on the southern front. Russian troops leaving occupied Crimea are pouring in, captured on a CCTV camera, before a soldier climbed a pole to point the camera down.
A senior U.S. defense official says Russian troops in the south are advancing past Kherson, and splitting off, and heading toward Mariupol. In Kakhovka, Russian forces are battling for a dam and power plant. On the Sea of Azov, thousands of Russian troops are coming ashore, and Russia continues its assaults toward Kyiv and in the east on Kharkiv, where journalists took cover in drainage pipes, and military vehicles were left smoldering.
For many Ukrainians, it's all gotten too much. Soldiers had to fire warning shots at Kyiv's train station. Thousands are trying to flee. Families who make it to Romania's border have to split up. Ukraine blocked 18-to-60-year-old men from leaving.
Juliana (ph) is from Western Ukraine.
-
Woman:
We don't believe Putin, and we have our daughter. So, we are afraid.
-
Nick Schifrin:
Alona (ph) from Kyiv:
-
Woman:
There are lots of fights, so that's awful. There is nothing good there, just blood, ruins, and all the worst that war can bring with it.
-
Nick Schifrin:
War has also brought Russia economic punishment. Today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the U.S. is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
-
Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary:
What we are hoping the world takes away from this is the unity through which the United States, President Biden is working with our European partners and allies.
-
Nick Schifrin:
The European Union and United Kingdom today did the same.
-
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock:
-
Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister (through translator):
Today, we answer with an absolutely clear message: This will drive Russia to ruin.
-
Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General:
There's a full-fledged invasion of a partner country that borders several NATO-allied countries.
-
Nick Schifrin:
For the first time today, NATO activated its Response Force, which allows up to 40,000 additional NATO troops, to bolster the eastern flank.
NATO allies worry any conflict in Ukraine could spread to the rest of Europe. Today, American F-35s landed in Romania. And the first of more than 300 American soldiers arrived yesterday in Latvia.
Despite it all, today, Zelensky, speaking in Russian, offered diplomacy.
-
Volodymyr Zelensky (through translator):
I'd like to address the Russian president again. Fighting is going on in the entire territory of Ukraine. Let's sit down for talks to put a stop to people dying.
-
Nick Schifrin:
Russian officials responded with mixed messages, but Foreign Minister Lavrov said Russia's goals remained maximalist.
-
Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister (through translator):
Russia will provide the demilitarization of Ukraine. Russia will provide the denazification of Ukraine.
-
Nick Schifrin:
But these Russians want nothing of the sort. For the second straight day, thousands protested. And for the second straight day, police shut it down.
Independent researchers say authorities detained hundreds in more than two dozen cities. In Washington today, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova urged the West to impose stronger sanctions and send more weapons.
Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: We would like, together with friends, allies, and partners, and definitely together with all of our armed forces, to get there faster, so we are not losing the bravest and the best we have.
-
Nick Schifrin:
But some of Ukraine's bravest have already fallen. This soldier livestreamed an attack. He and 12 fellow soldiers died guarding Snake Island off Ukraine's coast.
Back in the capital, at the epicenter of today's destruction, Kyiv residents cleaned up. This is only day two, and they fear what's to come. But, for now, they sing Ukraine's national anthem, ending with "Long live Ukraine."
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Nick Schifrin.