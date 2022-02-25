Russia begins assault on Kyiv amid fierce fighting across Ukraine as U.S. sanctions Putin

Judy Woodruff:

We have two major stories tonight. President Biden has chosen Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court. We will delve into that news later in the program.

But first to the war in Ukraine. The battle for the capital city of Kyiv appears to be under way, with Russian missile and airstrikes on the city and reports of pitched fighting on its outskirts. Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke tonight and told the people of Kyiv to prepare for the storming of the city by Russian forces, this as fighting continues in the central, southern, and eastern reaches of Ukraine.

And this evening, President Biden requested that Congress fund $6.4 billion in humanitarian aid and defense aid for Ukraine.

Again tonight, Nick Schifrin begins our coverage.