New ATF Director Steve Dettelbach on gun violence in America

Judy Woodruff:

For the first time in seven years, the federal government has a Senate-confirmed director in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the agency better known as ATF.

Steven Dettelbach was sworn in yesterday as its leader. And he takes over at a time when gun violence in America is on the rise.

I spoke with him moments ago.

Steve Dettelbach, thank you very much for joining us. We appreciate it.

We have just shown our audience the reminder of what happened in Aurora 10 years ago, what kind of pain still exists in that community. and, today, we — here we are, all these years later. We are still seeing way too many mass shootings, not to mention gun violence off the charts in this country.

Remind us, what is the role of the ATF, and what do you see as your main priority?