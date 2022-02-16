New details on 2016 Russia probe prompt flawed allegations of espionage

William Brangham:

This all stems from a court filing from special counsel John Durham, who was appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate any potential wrongdoing during the 2016 Russia probe.

The filing relates to a low-level case that Durham has brought against Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who'd represented the Democratic Party and the Clinton campaign. Durham alleges Sussmann lied to the FBI about who his client was during a meeting where Sussmann shared information about possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

But in a few extra sentences, Durham's filing mentions a second instance where Sussmann tried to raise concerns of a Trump-Russia connection, this time apparently to the CIA. That information came from one of Sussmann's clients, technology executive Rodney Joffe.

Durham's filing noted that Joffe's company, Neustar, had an arrangement to provide security-related work on computer servers, including the White House's. But, according to the filing, Joffe used that access to mine Internet data to establish an inference and narrative tying then-candidate Trump to Russia.

Joffe has not been charged with any crime.

All of this has now been spun by conservative media and former President Trump himself to say Sussmann and Joffe were Clinton operatives who were paid to illegally hack into and spy on the Trump campaign and Trump White House.

Former President Trump wrote: "In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death."

In a column this week, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie Savage of The New York Times wrote that the entire narrative appeared to be mostly wrong or old news, and its conclusions "based on a misleading presentation of the facts or outright misinformation."

Charlie Savage joins me now.

I wonder if you could help us understand just initially how we got to this point, how Durham's investigation has morphed into this sort of explosive story in conservative media.