READ: Newly released Russia probe transcripts from the House Intelligence Committee

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released 57 transcripts of closed-door interviews conducted in the course of its probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in a letter to acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, blamed the “excessive delay” in the ODNI’s classification review of the transcripts — which House Intelligence unanimously voted to release in November 2018 — on “improper political inference by the White House.” According to the letter, the ODNI completed the requested review earlier this week.

In a statement after making the transcripts public, Schiff said that they “show precisely what Special Counsel Robert Mueller also revealed: That the Trump campaign, and Donald Trump himself, invited illicit Russian help, made full use of that help, and then lied and obstructed the investigations in order to cover up this misconduct.”

The Intelligence Committee concluded its investigation in 2018 with a report by the then-Republican majority, led by Rep. Devin Nunes, D-Calif., finding that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians seeking to interfere in the election.

Interviews with Michael Cohen, Steve Bannon, Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr., are among the transcripts now publicly available.

