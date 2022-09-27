New funding bill unveiled as lawmakers work to avoid government shutdown

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Audio

A short-term funding bill was unveiled late Monday night as the deadline to fund the federal government fast approaches. Preventing a shutdown is just one of a laundry list of items lawmakers are scrambling to tackle before leaving town for the midterm election season. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: