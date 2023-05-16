New MLK Jr. biography reveals civil rights leader was misquoted in criticism of Malcolm X

The first major biography of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in roughly forty years is out. Jonathan Eig's "King: A Life" has important new revelations about the civil rights leader and what he dealt with as a public activist and a private citizen. Eig sat down with Geoff Bennett to discuss the new book and his research.

