New MLK Jr. biography reveals civil rights leader was misquoted in criticism of Malcolm X

Geoff Bennett
Karina Cuevas
The first major biography of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in roughly forty years is out. Jonathan Eig's "King: A Life" has important new revelations about the civil rights leader and what he dealt with as a public activist and a private citizen. Eig sat down with Geoff Bennett to discuss the new book and his research.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
