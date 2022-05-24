New Orleans nonprofit works to counter the restaurant industry’s racial imbalance

Roby Chavez
Roby Chavez
New Orleans is a unique city where its people are part of a rich melting pot of diversity that has made its food world-famous. But many of the culture bearers of that history are being shut out of the top jobs in the city's restaurants, including as leading chefs. And that's had serious consequences for Black workers in the industry. NewsHour's Roby Chavez reports.
Roby Chavez is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of New Orleans. @RobyChavez_504
