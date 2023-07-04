New podcast examines sugar industry’s political power and mistreatment of workers

Stephanie Sy:

The U.S. is the fifth largest sugar producer in the world, with more than 20 states supporting the industry. The average American consumes more than 100 pounds of sugar in a year, according to the USDA, more than citizens of any other country.

And there is broad scientific consensus that too much sugar contributes to disease, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and fatty liver disease.

Celeste Headlee is host of the podcast "Big Sugar." And she joins me now to talk about the industry's political power and the impact that's had on workers and public health.

Celeste, thank you so much for joining the "NewsHour."

So, I understand the idea of your podcast came from previous reporting starting in the 1980s from Alec Wilkinson, who wrote the book "Big Sugar," and Marie Brenner, who in 2001 wrote an article in "Vanity Fair."

Why did you want to look at this issue again now?

Celeste Headlee, Host, "Big Sugar": Well, because many of the issues that they were looking at, in terms of immigrant labor, visas, health care, the environment, they're still relevant today, and as well as the power that corporations and the people who are behind those corporations have over our politics.

So, especially as the farm bill is up, as it rarely is, it's up for reconsideration again — it's only up for reconsideration every five years — we felt it was time.