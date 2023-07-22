New report suggests these best practices for reducing crime in America

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Ali Rogin
Andrew Corkery
Claire Mufson
Crime rates surged during the COVID-19 pandemic to highs not seen in decades. But now, crime trends appear to be shifting. Adam Gelb, president and CEO of the Council on Criminal Justice, and Thaddeus Johnson, a senior research fellow for the Council on Criminal Justice, join Ali Rogin to discuss what new research says about the state of crime in America and best practices for curbing it.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
