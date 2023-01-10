New study outlines grim future for hundreds of thousands of glaciers

Amna Nawaz:

The last eight years have been the hottest recorded in human history. That's according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

And with planet-warming emissions on the rise, scientists worry about melting glaciers and the onslaught of repercussions. A new study published in "The Journal of Science" looks at the future of hundreds of thousands of glaciers, and what we can expect.

To explain the findings and what they mean for the planet. I'm joined by David Rounce, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering for Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Professor, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

Your study looks at the world's more than 214,000 glaciers. You looked at what happens even if the world manages to meet what is its most ambitious, global warming goal, right, just a 1.5-degree Celsius increase.

What did your study find happens to those glaciers if we can do that?