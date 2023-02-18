New study reveals the effect of racism and poverty on children’s brains

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Sarah Clune Hartman
Childhood trauma can have lasting psychological effects. A new study has found that early childhood stress from racism, poverty and other traumas can change the structure of children’s developing brains. Nathaniel Harnett, a neuroscientist at McLean Hospital and assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, joins Laura Barrón-López to discuss the study’s findings.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
