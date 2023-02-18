February 18, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the latest on the war in Ukraine as the country nears the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Then, how stress from racism and poverty can change the structure of children’s brains. We also explore what’s needed to support people with dementia and their caregivers. Plus, the story of an enslaved man who helped create some iconic monuments in the U.S. capital.

Listen to the Broadcast

Segments From This Episode

