News Wrap: Jimmy Carter enters hospice care after series of hospital stays

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, former President Carter entered hospice care at home, the earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria rose over 46,000, North Korea launched a missile into waters near Japan, more federal agencies arrived in East Palestine, Ohio, funerals were held for the three students killed in the MSU shooting, and the U.S. and Canada called off searches for last week’s downed objects.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more