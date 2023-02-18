News Wrap: Jimmy Carter enters hospice care after series of hospital stays

In our news wrap Saturday, former President Carter entered hospice care at home, the earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria rose over 46,000, North Korea launched a missile into waters near Japan, more federal agencies arrived in East Palestine, Ohio, funerals were held for the three students killed in the MSU shooting, and the U.S. and Canada called off searches for last week’s downed objects.

