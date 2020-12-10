New to Congress and looking for common ground from opposite sides of the aisle

Lisa Desjardins:

Both of these soon-to-be House members won their districts from members of the other party.

Republican congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson will represent Iowa's 1st District in just a few weeks. And joining her will be Democratic congresswoman-elect Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia's 7th District.

Congratulations to both of you. And thank you for joining us in this conversation.

I want to ask you, first of all, tell us a little bit about your district. And why do you think they elected you?

First to you, congresswoman-elect Hinson.