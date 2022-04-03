New Wrap: 6 dead, 10 wounded in Sacramento mass shooting

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, six people are dead and 10 others injured following a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved Pakistan's parliament and called for new elections in an effort to block attempts to remove him from office, polls closed in Hungary's national election, and the decades-long career of Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski came to a bittersweet end.
