New York’s governor under fire with new allegations about his personal conduct

John Yang:

Judy, New York State Attorney General Letitia James formally announced today she's hiring a special deputy to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo.

This comes after a second female staffer told The New York Times of what she calls Cuomo's predatory behavior. Earlier, a different former staffer accused the governor of sexually harassing her.

Jesse McKinley is the Albany bureau chief for The New York Times. He joins us now.

Jesse, thanks so much for being with us.

You interviewed both these women. What did they tell you that the governor did?