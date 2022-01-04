Newark schools temporarily return to virtual learning to avoid post-holiday COVID spike

Judy Woodruff:

COVID surged over the holiday break, but most public schools returned to in person learning this week.

Out of nearly 100,000 public schools in the U.S., more than 90 percent are back with in person classes. But concerns over the spread of COVID has led some districts to close for the first two weeks of this new year and move to virtual learning. About 3,500 schools are not back in person yet. That includes Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Newark.

We are going to look at what's behind those decisions.

And that gives me a chance to introduce our new chief Washington correspondent, Geoff Bennett. He has been a White House correspondent. He has long covered politics and many national stories.

Welcome, Geoff. We are very glad to have you join us.