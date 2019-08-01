Newly naturalized Americans reflect on citizenship in a fraught political era

Edgardo Ramirez:

My name is Edgardo Ramirez. I'm from El Salvador. It's a very special moment, because there's a lot of people that would really like the opportunity to do it, and there's just no way they can. I'm glad it's coming to an end, and I don't have to worry about any potential problems from not being a citizen.

Today, my wife, Jessica, and my daughter Sofia and my son Gabriel is here with me. My daughter was kind of nervous on the way here because she sees the news sometimes, too. And she's like, "Daddy, what are you going to go do today?"

And I just told her, you know, I'm just going to become a U.S. citizen, and I don't have to worry about any of the stuff that she sees on the news.

I stayed with my grandmother in El Salvador. When I was about 5 years old, my mother came here. And I came here with my older brother in October of 2000. It was a long wait. Like, between court hearings, it could be years. About 16 years, I have been in process, ever since I came to the United States, obviously, a lot of money to get to this point.