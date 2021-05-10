News Wrap: 13 dead after roadside bombings follow girls school attack in Afghanistan

Judy Woodruff:

The Taliban denied responsibility for the Kabul attack. It also declared a three-day cease-fire, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

A tiny Italian island is being overwhelmed by migrants. Lampedusa lies between North Africa and Italy and is only about eight square miles in size. More than 2,100 migrants have reached its shores in about 24 hours, including 635 who landed today. Many waited on the dock for want of shelter. Nearly 13,000 people have reached Italy already this year, more than tripling the number a year ago.

Back in this country, police in Colorado are investigating why a gunman opened fire at a weekend birthday party, killing seven people, including himself. They say the shooter walked into a house trailer hosting the party in Colorado Springs just after midnight on Sunday, and then opened fire. Police say one of the victims was the shooter's girlfriend.

President Biden is urging employers to get workers vaccinated and raise wages to help jump-start the economy. He spoke today after Friday's jobs report showed only modest hiring in April.

Mr. Biden addressed criticism that generous unemployment benefits are, in effect, paying people to stay home.