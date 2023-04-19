News Wrap: 3 charged with murder in Ala. birthday party shooting that killed 4

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Wednesday, three people were charged with murder after the birthday party shooting that killed four young people in Alabama, a Kansas City man pleaded not guilty in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, the army and paramilitary rebels in Sudan announced a second attempt at a ceasefire but fighting persisted and the UN says India's population is on track to become the world's largest.
