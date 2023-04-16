News Wrap: World leaders urge end to violent clash between forces in Sudan

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Sunday, fighting continued between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces for a second day, four people died in a mass shooting at a teen’s birthday party in Alabama, Trump spoke at a gathering of top Republican donors in Nashville, Russia and Ukraine marked Orthodox Easter with a prisoner exchange, and “The Phantom of the Opera” has its final curtain call tonight.
