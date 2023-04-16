News Wrap: World leaders urge end to violent clash between forces in Sudan

In our news wrap Sunday, fighting continued between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces for a second day, four people died in a mass shooting at a teen’s birthday party in Alabama, Trump spoke at a gathering of top Republican donors in Nashville, Russia and Ukraine marked Orthodox Easter with a prisoner exchange, and “The Phantom of the Opera” has its final curtain call tonight.

