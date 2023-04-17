News Wrap: McCarthy says Republicans will vote to raise debt ceiling with cap on spending

In our news wrap Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pledged House Republicans will pass a bill raising the federal debt ceiling for one year, a grand jury in Ohio opted not to indict eight Akron police officers in the killing of Jayland Walker and federal prosecutors charged two men with setting up a secret police outpost on behalf of the Chinese government in New York City's Chinatown.

