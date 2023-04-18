News Wrap: Fighting continues in Sudan despite temporary ceasefire agreement

In our news wrap Tuesday, heavy gunfire echoed in Sudan's capital shortly after a 24-hour cease-fire was supposed to begin, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on whether the Postal Service violated a mail carrier's religious rights by forcing him to work Sundays and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he’s been cleared to return to practice nearly four months after suffering cardiac arrest.

