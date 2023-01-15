News Wrap: 30 killed in Russian strike on Dnipro apartment

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Sunday, California is bracing for more heavy rain amid weeks of storms, the death toll from Russia’s attack on an apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine rose to 30, Israelis protested their government’s push to overhaul the justice system, at least 68 people died in a plane crash in Nepal, and President Biden spoke at a historic Atlanta church ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
