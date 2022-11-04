News Wrap: Hiring still strong despite inflation and interest rates

In our news wrap Friday, the latest look at the U.S. economy shows hiring still going strong despite soaring inflation and rising interest rates, Twitter began sweeping layoffs under Elon Musk's ownership, federal agents say they identified a man who posted online threats against synagogues in New Jersey and hospitalization rates for the flu are the highest in a decade for this early in the year.

