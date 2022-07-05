News Wrap: NATO takes another step toward Finland and Sweden memberships

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Tuesday, NATO's 30 nations signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, more than 50,000 people in Sydney, Australia are under evacuation orders amid a flood emergency, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces more political pressure, and a special grand jury in Georgia subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.
