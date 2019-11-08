News Wrap: Anonymous official’s book says Trump is unfit to lead

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: A new book paints President Trump as unfit to be commander in chief, and claims that senior officials considered resigning last year in protest.

The author is the same anonymous administration official who wrote last year of internal resistance to the president. The Washington Post reports that the book says — quote — "Mr. Trump stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information."

The White House has dismissed it all as lies.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon testified today that one of the president's longtime confidants, Roger Stone, was a — quote — "access point" to WikiLeaks. The anti-secrecy group released e-mails that damaged Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. Bannon was subpoenaed to appear as a witness in Stone's federal criminal trial. Stone is charged with witness tampering and with lying to Congress.

In Iraq, the leading Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, appealed for the government to stop using violence against protesters. But the day brought more chaos to the southern city of Basra, where security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds. New clashes also broke out in Baghdad.